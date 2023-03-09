AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Road checking campaign: Sindh collects Rs60,749,612 from tax defaulters

Published 09 Mar, 2023
KARACHI: Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs 60,749,612 during road checking campaign against tax defaulters.

According to the details, a total of 48,650 vehicles have been checked till the end of 19th day of the campaign, of which Around 13,059 vehicles in Karachi, 16,505 in Hyderabad, 5,393 in Sukkur, 6,266 in Mirpurkhas, 4,655 in Larkana, and 2,772 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked.

Some 3,632 vehicles were impounded while documents of 4,090 were seized, due to various reasons.

During the road checking campaign, around Rs 60,749,612 tax has been collected till to date.

Provincial Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla in his statement has requested the tax defaulters to deposit their due taxes on time.

He also thanked to the people for their cooperation during road checking campaign.

