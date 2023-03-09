AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
ECP team, KP governor hold consultations on election date

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
PESHAWAR: A team nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in light of the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan visited Governor’s House Peshawar and held consultations with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali regarding fixation of date for the elections of the provincial assembly in the province.

The team of the Election Commission of Pakistan was consisted of Secretary ECP, Omar Hameed Khan, Special Secretary ECP, Zafar Iqbal Hussain and Director General (DG) Law, Arshad Khan while the Governor KP was assisted by Principal Secretary to Governor, Hassan Mahmood, Additional Secretary Governor’s Secretariat, and Saiful Islam.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali welcomed the team of ECP on arrival at Governor’s House and assured that the decision of the Supreme Court regarding elections in the province would be implemented in letter and spirit and termed the consultative meeting part of the process.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the team of ECP in detail regarding overall situation including law and order in the province.

After two hours long consultative session, the process for fixation of date for general elections in the province has entered into final phases and for final consultation the Governor KP will visit ECP headquarters Islamabad next week.

