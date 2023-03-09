AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
JI holds walk on Women’s Day

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: Women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi held a ‘women walk’ to mark the International Women’s Day, demanding due rights for half of the country’s population.

The procession was taken out from the Coast Guard Chowrangi to the Karachi Press Club (KPC). A large number of women, belonging to different walks of life, participated in the walk.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman delivered the keynote address at the culmination of the walk. JI women wing deputy secretary Amna Usman, JI Karachi women wing head Asma Safeer and others also shared their views on the occasion.

Naeemur Rehman demanded of the government to ensure all due rights for the woman as enshrined in Islam. He demanded of the government to ensure rights to inherit property and other valuables for the women.

He also highlighted the plight of working women in the country and particularly in Karachi and demanded respectable commuting facilities, permanent jobs in the industrial sector and social security for working women.

He lambasted the Pakistan People Party for its ‘double standards’ towards women. He said that the PPP leadership makes towering claims when it comes to the women rights but does nothing on the ground to bring some betterment for the women in the Sindh province.

The JI leader also strongly condemned a part of the NGOs sector for minting funds but taking no practical steps for women in the society.

He was of the view that the West has exploited women to facilitate the capitalists. As a result, he said, the woman in the West suffered more than the woman in the East.

He; however, maintained that the women in the country should be provided with all due rights as enshrined in Islam.

He said that Islam provides financial cover for women but the dilution and misleading slogans imported from the West have placed double burden on the women.

On the occasion, he demanded of the government to bring an end to the curse of dowry, Karo-kari and other such customs rooted in illiteracy.

