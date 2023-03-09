AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Debate in UNSC: FM for monitoring system for crimes against women under occupation

APP Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday underscored the need for establishing a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, so as to hold the occupation forces accountable.

“The most egregious atrocities and crimes against women and girls occur in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of the right to self-determination to peoples,” he said during a high-level debate in the UN Security Council on ‘Women, Peace and Security (WPS) towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325’.

That resolution provides for a range of measures aimed at women’s inclusion in preventing, managing and resolving conflicts.

The debate - held on the eve of International Women’s Day - was organised by Mozambique, which holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Council for the month of March. Mozambique's Foreign Minister, Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovu, presided,

In his remarks, FM Bilawal said, “The women, peace and security strategy will remain incomplete and unfulfilled so long as the acute dimension of the plight of women under foreign occupation is not addressed frontally and vigorously.”

“Above all,” he added, “occupation forces must be held accountable.”

The very object of violence in situation of foreign occupation was to suppress the civilian population, he said, adding, “This is manifested most vividly in the occupied Palestinian territories and in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

FM Bilawal said the world was far from realizing the objectives of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, noting that women continued to be the principal victims of war and conflict. “We hear the cries of mothers, sisters and daughters – in Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, in Africa – suffering from the consequences of wars that were imposed on them,” he said, adding the strategy to prevent war was yet to be implemented, ease its suffering, establish accountability for the crimes.

The foreign minister expressed disappointment at the restrictions of education and work imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan and urged the de facto authorities to take steps towards resumption of female education and allow them to contribute to Afghan Society.

“The right of women and girls to access all levels of education and work is a fundamental right in keeping with Islamic injunctions,” he added.

“To ensure implementation of the WPS strategy, it is essential to establish a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, including Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, pointing out that improved monitoring was called for in the UNSC Resolution 1888 (2009).

Pakistan, he said, also supports implementation of the other measures in the Council’s resolutions, including deployment of Women Protection Advisors; a larger role for UN women peacekeepers; addressing the root causes of conflicts; a longer and equal role for women in the prevention of conflict, in the delivery of relief and recovery assistance and in forging lasting peace; and in the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

UNSC Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari crimes against women

Comments

1000 characters

Debate in UNSC: FM for monitoring system for crimes against women under occupation

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories