International Women's Day: Message from Rubina Ramzan CEO, SHAHBIBI HEALTHCARE CENTRE

TEXT: The word freedom is mammoth in terms of its meaning. To some it might mean getting basic rights to education and health and to some it might mean having access to social, political and technological platforms. I have been blessed with ample resources but it’s not the case for many women in our country. Adrienne rich said "the most important thing a woman can do for another is expand her sense of actual possibilities", and this is exactly what we have been trying to do with the help of our platform as well.

By providing awareness and education to women, we are bringing girls upfront to accomplish their dreams and aspirations be it in the field of health or in the field of technology. Women in Pakistan have already surpassed the taboo of travelling alone and driving automobiles that include motorbikes and buses. Even in the field of software design nobody can forget the name of Arfa Karim and the female fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar.

I am proud and honored to be a part of the platform that serves to bring awareness and education to women.

