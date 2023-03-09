International Women's Day: Message from Shifa Arif Biomedical Engineer & Research Writer NED UET

TEXT: There is no denying the fact that gender inequality has always existed and continues to persist around the globe. Digitalization is apparent to be democratic, however, having a deeper look uncovers the worrying signs of regression, including the gender gap in access to technology and the widening of digital inclusion. Differences in digital access for women affect their participation in the digital economy, hindering their growth to bring out innovation and avail learning and economic opportunities.

In the current era of technological advancement and innovation, the use and ownership of digital technologies hold substantial potential for women economic empowerment and gender equality preservation. Women should be provided ownership of digital devices and granted representation in positions of power and decision-making equally as men, so that they can utilize their knowledge, skills, and potential on open grounds. Women entrepreneurs and women pioneering innovative technologies further inspire and pave the way for other women and girls in fulfilling their prospective, grooming their careers, pursuing education in STEM fields, and supporting the formalization and expansion of informal businesses.

