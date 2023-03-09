AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

International Women's Day: Message from Dr. Tanzeem Fatima Former Clinical Pharmacist, Hussain Lakhani Hospital, Iqra University

Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

TEXT: This year, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, I wanted to put a focus on women throughout history who have made waves in the field of Pharmacy. Going way back to the 17th century, many women were skilled in making medicinal home remedies but very few ran their own apothecaries and were in constant competition with male physicians for the right to make and prescribe medicines. For many years, pharmacy has been touted as a female-friendly profession. Two feminized niches have presented pharmacy opportunities that appealed to women.

The first was a growing hospital sector, where female pharmacist have outnumbered male pharmacist for nearly 50 year. As of 2009, 75.5% of pharmacist working in the hospital setting were females. Hospital pharmacy afforded pharmacist the opportunity to provide patient care, where “feminine” attributes such as communication and empathy were useful skills. The second was the emergence of the staff pharmacist, a position more commonly held by women than by men.

Mentioning the most renowned Pharmacist, Nadia Bukhari, an inspiration to millions has been awarded the status of Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) making her the youngest female fellow. She is the first Muslim female and British Pakistani to be a board member of National Association of Board of Pharmacy for England, UK.

"Women must not accept; she must challenge. She must not be awed by that which has been built up around her; she must reverence that woman in her which struggles for expressions."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr. Tanzeem Fatima Iqra University International Women's Day

Comments

1000 characters

International Women's Day: Message from Dr. Tanzeem Fatima Former Clinical Pharmacist, Hussain Lakhani Hospital, Iqra University

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories