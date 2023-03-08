PSL 2023 day 23: Roy runs rampant to win epic for Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy's batting masterclass helped Quetta Gladiators edge past Peshawar Zalmi in a must win-game of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) on Wednesday.

Roy smashed 63-ball 145* to hunt down the 241-run target - the highest in the PSL - in just 18.2 overs.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted their highest PSL total on the back of Babar Azam's brilliant century, complemented by young opener Saim Ayub's magical innings. The couple put together a 162-run partnership for the opening wicket, the second-highest in the PSL. While Saim got out for his 74, Babar went on to score a hundred (115) - his first in the PSL. Some onslaught by Rovman Powell (35) later on powered Peshawar to 240/2 in their 20 overs.

From their performances so far, no one would have believed that Quetta would chase down the total - that too with 10 balls and eight wickets to spare. But, they did - thanks to Jason Roy's special innings. Roy's unbeaten 145, followed by Mohammad Hafeez's 18-ball 41, and Martin Guptill's 26 off 8 balls, made it possible. They will face Multan Sultans in a must-win game on March 11.

PSL 8 Points Table

The win would not only give Quetta Gladiators two valuable points but also keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoff stage alive. For now, they perch fifth in the table with 6 points. Lahore Qalandars are still at the top with 12 points, followed by Islamabad United in the second with as many points. Multan, with four wins from eight matches, are placed third. Peshawar Zalmi are in the fourth spot with four wins and 8 points. Karachi Kings, with only two wins in nine games, are sixth in the points table.

Next Fixtures

In a solitary game on Thursday, Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, at 7pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars