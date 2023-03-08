AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2023 day 23: Roy runs rampant to win epic for Quetta Gladiators

  • Roy's masterclass helps Quetta chase down the highest total in PSL history
Syed Ahmed Published March 8, 2023
Follow us

Jason Roy's batting masterclass helped Quetta Gladiators edge past Peshawar Zalmi in a must win-game of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) on Wednesday.

Roy smashed 63-ball 145* to hunt down the 241-run target - the highest in the PSL - in just 18.2 overs.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted their highest PSL total on the back of Babar Azam's brilliant century, complemented by young opener Saim Ayub's magical innings. The couple put together a 162-run partnership for the opening wicket, the second-highest in the PSL. While Saim got out for his 74, Babar went on to score a hundred (115) - his first in the PSL. Some onslaught by Rovman Powell (35) later on powered Peshawar to 240/2 in their 20 overs.

From their performances so far, no one would have believed that Quetta would chase down the total - that too with 10 balls and eight wickets to spare. But, they did - thanks to Jason Roy's special innings. Roy's unbeaten 145, followed by Mohammad Hafeez's 18-ball 41, and Martin Guptill's 26 off 8 balls, made it possible. They will face Multan Sultans in a must-win game on March 11.

PSL 2023 day 22: Islamabad, Peshawar register wins in Rawalpindi

PSL 8 Points Table

The win would not only give Quetta Gladiators two valuable points but also keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoff stage alive. For now, they perch fifth in the table with 6 points. Lahore Qalandars are still at the top with 12 points, followed by Islamabad United in the second with as many points. Multan, with four wins from eight matches, are placed third. Peshawar Zalmi are in the fourth spot with four wins and 8 points. Karachi Kings, with only two wins in nine games, are sixth in the points table.

Next Fixtures

In a solitary game on Thursday, Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, at 7pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators PSL updates PSL 8

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2023 day 23: Roy runs rampant to win epic for Quetta Gladiators

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Governor KP to meet ECP next week to finalise province's election date

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi loses challenge to US extradition on fraud charges

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

Fed’s Powell: No call made yet on size of March rate rise

Secuirty forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

Read more stories