AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

CVC to invest $150mn into women’s tennis

AFP Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:12pm
Follow us

LONDON: The WTA Tour have announced CVC Capital Partners will invest in the women’s tour after the private equity firm had also taken stakes in Formula One, IPL cricket and Spain’s La Liga football.

The agreement will start this year with a view to growing the sport’s profile, value and prize money.

The WTA tour includes more than 70 events annually but it has suffered financially from suspending tournaments in China and Hong Kong, after Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual assault against a high-ranking former government official.

Earlier this year the WTA demanded a private meeting with Peng before any potential return of the circuit to China, which is opening up following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

While CVC did not give a figure for its investment, reports said it will invest $150 million for a 20% stake in the WTA, which was established by Billie Jean King in 1973.

“This partnership with CVC brings experience, a network and capital to move our sport to the next level, embracing the ambition of our founding members, urging women’s tennis beyond its barriers and pioneering new standards for a more equitable and valuable sport,” WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said on Tuesday.

Liberty Media bought CVC’s stake from Formula One in 2016 but the firm owns an Indian Premier League franchise, and has stakes in Spain’s top-flight football league, France’s Ligue 1 and rugby’s Six Nations Championship.

tennis Formula One WTA IPL cricket La Liga football

Comments

1000 characters
Ayub Mar 08, 2023 06:54pm
At least 25% of tennis funds should be given to Pakistan as it happens in cricket ICC. Unfortunately, the Tennis association is racist and islamophobic
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CVC to invest $150mn into women’s tennis

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Ghana’s loan programme request to go to IMF executive board by end March: president

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment: letter

Read more stories