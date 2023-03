LONDON: Copper prices fell further on Tuesday, pressured by weak import data from leading metals consumer China and the potential resumption in supplies from a major mine in Peru.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 0.8% down at $8,852 a tonne in official rings.

LME three-month aluminium fell by 1% to $2,359 a tonne, zinc shed 1.3% to $2,992, lead was down 1.5% at $2,091 while tin eased by 0.6% to $24,400.0 and nickel lost 1.5% to $24,075.