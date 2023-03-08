AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,494 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,832 tonnes of import cargo and 40,662 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 74,832 comprised of 31,384 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,938 tonnes of Canola, 2,371 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,492 tonnes of Flours & 34,647 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,662 tonnes comprised of 32,996 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 855 tonnes of Rice & 6,811 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 4965 containers comprising of 2574 containers import and 2391 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 434 of 20’s and 928 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 142 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 979 of 20’s and 233 of 40’s loaded containers while 48 of 20’s and 449 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04, ships namely Apl Oregon, Wan Hai 527, Xt Honesty and Independent Spirit have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, Green Pole, Hyundai Oakland and Osaka have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 9 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships MSC Heidi and Scirocco left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships ‘Lana, Evoikos Theo and Pan Pride’ are expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 127,912tonnes, comprising 99,290tonnes imports cargo and 28,622tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,868 Containers (501 TEUs Imports and 1,367 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 6 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a containers ship MSC Asya& another Containers ship Maersk Pittsburg are expected to take berths at Container Terminal on Tuesday, 7th March–2023.

