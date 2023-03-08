Navy seizes narcotics worth $15m

KARACHI: A Pakistan Navy ship deployed on regional security patrol seized a huge quantity of drugs in a counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea.

The Pakistan Navy vessel while undertaking maritime security operations intercepted a suspicious stateless fishing boat at sea. Upon search of the boat, Pakistan Navy troops seized 280kg narcotics (Crystal and Ice) worth approximately $15 million in the international market.

The vessel and crewmembers were later handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies for further legal proceedings.

The successful anti-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy Ship reaffirms PN resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.

