Mar 08, 2023
Pakistan

Navy seizes narcotics worth $15m

Press Release Published 08 Mar, 2023 07:08am
KARACHI: A Pakistan Navy ship deployed on regional security patrol seized a huge quantity of drugs in a counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea.

The Pakistan Navy vessel while undertaking maritime security operations intercepted a suspicious stateless fishing boat at sea. Upon search of the boat, Pakistan Navy troops seized 280kg narcotics (Crystal and Ice) worth approximately $15 million in the international market.

The vessel and crewmembers were later handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies for further legal proceedings.

The successful anti-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy Ship reaffirms PN resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.

pakistan navy Pak Navy narcotics seized Navy drugs

