AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoP hosts roundtable featuring ADB team, business leaders

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) hosted a roundtable featuring a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), business and industry leaders, bank’s customers and senior management officials.

The high-powered ADB delegation was headed by Takahiro Yasui, executive director for Japan and dean of board, ADB, and also comprised Weihua Liu, executive director for China, Sangmin Ryu, executive director for Korea, Noor Ahmed, executive director for Pakistan, Shunsuke Sakugawa, director’s adviser for Japan, Ronald San Juan, director’s adviser for Japan, Yong Ye, ADB’s country director for Pakistan, Yusuke Sekiguchi, JFPR fund manager, and Asad Aleem, deputy country director for Pakistan.

The roundtable was attended by leading business figures, including Yawar Ali, Shahid Hussain, Ms Roshaneh Zafar, Kabeer Naqvi, Ms Maheen Rahman, Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani, Anees Khawaja, Rashid Bajwa, Farooq Nasim, Tariq Saigol as well as the key management of The Bank of Punjab.

Yasui expressed his appreciation for the resilience of Pakistan’s economy and pointed out how important it was for Pakistan that the impetus for reforming the economy be driven internally and organically. He also stated how ADB would be willing to guide and engage with key stakeholders while making these structural changes in the economy.

Noor Ahmed, Executive Director Pakistan for ADB highlighted various challenges facing Pakistan’s economy right now and mentioned how even small incremental changes could make a big difference especially with reference to labour productivity, women work force participation and agriculture.

Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab, expressed the hope that ADB becomes involved more with the private sector, as its role could be crucial in facilitating financial inclusion through a comprehensive framework alongside the banking sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ADB bank of punjab BOP Bank of Punjab (BoP) Business Leaders Takahiro Yasui

Comments

1000 characters

BoP hosts roundtable featuring ADB team, business leaders

Senate panel told: IMF ‘demands’ to determine fate of ongoing talks

Senate panel directs USC to ensure availability of kitchen items in Ramazan

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

FBR unveils updated ST and FED laws

FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

Real estate agents, others: FBR to impose penalties if suspicious transactions not reported to FMU

Counterterrorism programmes: Pakistan, US express resolve to deepen cooperation

Imran ‘most popular leader’: Gallup survey

Read more stories