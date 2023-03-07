Turkiye earthquake damage set to exceed $100bn: UN agency

GENEVA: Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkiye will exceed $100 billion, a UN Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday.

“It’s clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by international partners would be in excess of $100 billion,” said the UNDP’s Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

She said the provisional figure is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for Turkiye and Syria’s earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16.