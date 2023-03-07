AVN 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
DGKC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.44%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.42%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-11.01%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.44%)
NETSOL 77.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PPL 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
TRG 112.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye earthquake damage set to exceed $100bn: UN agency

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:14pm
Follow us

GENEVA: Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkiye will exceed $100 billion, a UN Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday.

“It’s clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by international partners would be in excess of $100 billion,” said the UNDP’s Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

Saudi deposits $5bn in quake-hit Turkiye’s central bank

She said the provisional figure is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for Turkiye and Syria’s earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16.

UN Development Programme Turkiye Syria earthquake Turkiye earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye earthquake damage set to exceed $100bn: UN agency

3rd successive gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s fintech Trukkr says it has raised $6.4mn in seed funding

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

US wants hike in global crude output, including from OPEC: official

PSM privatization: PM grills PC for its failure to satisfy potential buyers

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Read more stories