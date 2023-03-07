AVN 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.34%)
NY coffee may retest support at 1.77

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 01:50pm
SINGAPORE: New York May coffee may retest a support at 1.77 per lb, a break below which could open the way towards $1.6565-$1.7265 range.

The contract is falling within a channel, which points at a target of $1.7265.

A double-zigzag is developing within the channel, which consists of seven small waves.

The wave second c is yet to develop. It is supposed to travel to $1.7265.

Asia coffee: domestic prices narrow in Vietnam

Resistance is at $1.84, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1.8735-$1.9055 range.

Asian coffee markets

