AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks mostly rise before Fed testimony on US economy

AFP Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 05:13pm
Follow us

LONDON: Stock markets mostly rose and the dollar firmed Tuesday as traders awaited more clues on the outlook for US interest rate hikes from the head of the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday begins two days of testimony before the US Congress, where he will be pressed about the central bank’s efforts to cool high inflation.

Investors are looking for a clearer idea on when the Fed may pause its rate-tightening cycle that has aimed to cut soaring prices. It raised rates by 25 basis point last month after a half-point increase in December that followed a series of three-quarter hikes.

European shares wipe gains on hawkish remarks from ECB officials

“At present, the market is pricing in three more rate rises this year, including a 0.25-percent hike later this month, but any increase in hawkish rhetoric would likely spell danger for equity markets,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

While analysts are betting on the United States and other major economies possibly avoiding recession despite inflation remaining elevated, there are concerns over China after the world’s second-biggest economy set a lower-than-expected target for its growth this year.

Following Powell’s testimony, attention will switch to US jobs data for February that is due Friday.

That comes after January’s reading showed more than half a million new jobs were created, far more than expected.

“The key focus will be on how Powell sees the US labour market, and whether the… (policy board) think that economic conditions have improved or deteriorated since the last Fed meeting,” said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

“If he acknowledges that inflation could be much stickier than the Fed thought over a month ago, that could prompt a pullback in US equity markets.”

Europe’s main stock markets won a lift from official data showing industrial orders in the continent’s biggest economy Germany climbed for a second straight month in January.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai ended down as data showed Chinese imports and exports fell in January and February.

The gains came after a tepid lead from Wall Street on Monday.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,950.11 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 15,684.36

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,387.53

EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,313.79

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 28,309.16 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 20,534.48 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 3,285.10 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 33,431.44 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0668 from $1.0684 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2014 from $1.2023

Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.80 pence from 88.84 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 135.94 yen from 135.95 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $80.30 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $85.80 per barrel

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks mostly rise before Fed testimony on US economy

Marginal gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Russia, six Afghanistan’s neighbours including Pakistan set up club to discuss road to peace

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s fintech Trukkr says it has raised $6.4mn in seed funding

Explosion kills four in crowded Dhaka market

Careem intends to launch women-driven motorbike service for Pakistani females

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

Read more stories