AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.95%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.68%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.48%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-10.94%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.12%)
OGDC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.04%)
TPLP 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 113.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 14,663 Increased By 69.2 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,498 Increased By 63.4 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,565 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says must advance relations with Russia as world becomes more turbulent

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 10:54am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BEIJING: China must advance its relations with Russia as the world becomes more turbulent, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at an annual parliamentary session in Beijing, Qin said the close interactions between both leaders - President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin - provided the anchor for China-Russia relations.

He did not give a definite answer when asked if Xi would visit Russia after China’s parliament session, which goes on for one more week.

Asked whether it is possible that China and Russia would abandon the US dollar and euro for bilateral trade, Qin said that countries should use whatever currency is efficient, safe and credible.

China appoints ‘wolf warrior’ as new foreign minister

“Currencies should not be the trump card for unilateral sanctions, still less a disguise for bullying or coercion,” he said. China, which has refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the Ukraine conflict, has often criticised the United States for bullying other countries with unilateral sanctions.

China United States President Vladimir Putin China President Xi Jinping China Russia relations Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters

China says must advance relations with Russia as world becomes more turbulent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Toshakhana case: court resumes hearing

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories