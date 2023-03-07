AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
Pakistan

Rs26bn deposited due to issuance of 4.5m passports, Dar told

Press Release Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting at the establishment of passport offices, at the Finance Division, said a press release issued on Monday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, secretary interior, special secretary finance, chairman NADRA, DG Passport and Immigration and senior officers from the departments concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was apprised of the performance of the Passports and Immigration office and reviewed the existing setup of passport offices in the country and abroad.

The meeting was informed that more than Rs26 billion has been deposited in the national exchequer due to the issuance of 4.5 million passports to date.

The meeting also deliberated on the establishment of Passports Processing Counters and Mobile Register Vehicles in collaboration with NADRA in the remaining districts of Pakistan utilising available resources for maximum facilitation and service delivery to the general population.

Finance Minister Dar emphasized that the government is providing maximum facilities to the population in all sectors despite limited resources and financial challenges. The finance minister further appreciated the efforts of the Interior Ministry for the establishment of Passport Processing Counter centres in far-flung areas of Pakistan and extended full cooperation and support.

