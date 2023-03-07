NAB serves notice on Imran: FIR against PTI chief, Shibli and others registered

LAHORE: A two-member special team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday reached Zaman Park area to serve notice on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a money laundering case.

Imran Khan’s security staff stopped the NAB team from entering his residence at Zaman Park.

Sources said after serving the notice, the two-member team of NAB left the premises and did not talk to media.

Meanwhile, Punjab police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 150 people including Imran Khan, accusing them of creating hindrance in a legal process. The FIR was registered at the Race Course police station against PTI chief Imran Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz, and 150 unidentified suspects on the complaint of SHO Police Station Secretariat Islamabad Nadeem Tahir on various charges including assault, armed rioting, obstructing public servants from discharging duties, and others under sections 395, 353, 148, 149, 109, and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, the PTI workers assaulted police officer on the orders of Imran Khan. When the police came to arrest Imran Khan, the PTI activists surrounded him and threatened him with dire consequences, the FIR added. The SHO also claimed in the FIR that the violent mob threatened to kill the police officer. Imran Khan did all the planning in mutual consultation, he added.

The baton-carrying people told the police that they would kill if they came even an inch ahead. The FIR further reveals that Shibli Faraz also obstructed public servants from discharging their duties by giving a false statement that Imran Khan is not available inside his Zaman Park residence.

