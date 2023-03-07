AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MMBL partners with CASH1 for off-site ATMs

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd (MMBL) has taken another step towards expanding its reach across Pakistan by partnering with CASH1, which is owned by Webdnaworks Private Limited.

Webdnaworks is the pioneer of Independent ATM deployment and operations in Pakistan and is the first non-banking entity to get the State Bank of Pakistan’s licence of Payment Service Operator (PSO) and Payment Service Provider (PSP) for the deployment of Off-Site ATMs under the brand CASH1.

As part of this joint initiative, CASH1 will be providing off-site ATM deployment services to MMBL, enabling the bank to broaden its outreach and enhance its service in far-flung areas where customers lack adequate access to basic facilities and infrastructure, thereby increasing access to financial services for those who have been traditionally un-served and underserved.

The deployment of Off-Site ATMs will provide greater convenience and accessibility to customers, allowing them to access their accounts and conduct transactions at any time. This is an important step towards increasing financial inclusion. It will allow MMBL to serve a larger number of customers, particularly those in remote and hard-to-reach areas across the country, and implement the State Bank of Pakistan’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS).

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Ghazanfar Azzam, President, and CEO MMBL said, “We are excited about this partnership with CASH1, as it will enable us to extend our reach even further and provide greater convenience and accessibility to our customers. Deploying CASH1 ATM services is critical to MMBLs mission to improve financial inclusion in Pakistan. Under this partnership, the Bank strives to offer flexible banking services to previously underserved communities and is confident that it will provide reliable and efficient ATM services to all its customers while bridging the gap between the formal banking sector and the unbanked population.”

On the occasion of the signing ceremony, Qamar Abbas, Executive Director of Webdnaworks Private Ltd said, “We are delighted to roll out our bank-in-the-box business model that will go some way to digitize cash-out payment to the general public, not only in the major cities but also in the rural areas of Pakistan through this partnership with MMBL.”

As part of its unwavering commitment to expanding financial inclusion and addressing the banking needs of underserved communities, MMBL has also launched several other offerings, including the DOST App making its services more accessible to customers across the country. By teaming up with CASH1, MMBL has yet again demonstrated its dedication to increasing its services’ speed and flexibility while extending its reach to previously inaccessible areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MMBL ATMs services Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

MMBL partners with CASH1 for off-site ATMs

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories