Mar 07, 2023
Opinion

A smart move indeed

Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari seems to have learnt the ropes in no time. Armed with a happy demeanor, Bilawal can strike up a conversation with his political friends and foes alike.

He also has the ability to throw up surprises in a meaningful manner. For example, he has hinted at quitting the federal cabinet.

According to him, it will be too difficult for his party to remain part of the federal cabinet if the centre does not fulfil its promises of giving relief to flood victims in Sindh.

There’s no doubt about the fact that last year’s flash floods and torrential rains inflicted unprecedented losses on the country, particularly on Sindh.

It’s a matter of record, however, that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who belongs to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has shown no complacency towards the plight of those affected by floods in Sindh, the stronghold of PPP.

The question is why Bilawal has shown his frustration now. Whatever may be the reasons, one has to admit the fact that Bilawal’s is a smart move ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country.

It is now increasingly clear that he’s now more politically astute than before. Good for him, good for PPP, and good for the people of Sindh.

Shahida Nehal Sidhu (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

