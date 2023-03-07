KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 06, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 276.00 279.00 AUD $ 181.50 186.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.80 73.80 CAD $ 199.00 203.00
UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.50 INDIAN RUPEE 1.90 2.30
EURO 290.00 295.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
UK POUND 327.50 332.50 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.40
=========================================================================
