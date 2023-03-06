AVN 65.08 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.04%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.96%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.66%)
MLCF 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
NETSOL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.6%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.41%)
PRL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.32%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble flat before finance ministry cuts FX sales

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 01:36pm
Follow us

The rouble was steady on Monday, hovering not far from the 76 mark against the dollar, with the finance ministry this week set to reduce its foreign currency sales, which could mount pressure on the Russian currency.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at Profile picture of Neely, Jason R. (Reuters).75.66 and had lost 0.3% to trade at 80.48 versus the euro.

It firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 10.91.

From Tuesday, the finance ministry will decrease its daily FX sales to 5.4 billion roubles ($71.38 million) for the upcoming month, down from 8.9 billion roubles a day.

Russia is selling yuan rather than the currencies of what it terms “unfriendly” Western countries, underscoring the growing importance of China’s currency in Moscow’s efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

The reduction in foreign currency sales means less support for the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

“But it must be remembered that higher taxes will also require higher foreign currency sales by exporters, so the net effect on the exchange rate will be insignificant,” Polevoy said.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.4% at $85.50 a barrel, but still near two-week highs.

Russian stock indexes were higher, touching months-long highs.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 2,284.6 points, after reaching 2,291.86 points at market opening, its strongest reading since Sept. 20, 2022.

Russian rouble strengthens

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% to 952.2 points. “We have noted more than once that these days, the absence of bad news is already good news,” said Sinara Investment Bank in a note.

“If oil continues to appreciate, then alongside a neutral geopolitical backdrop, the stock market could target 2,300 points this week.”

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble flat before finance ministry cuts FX sales

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 retreats after early-morning gains

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Ghandhara Nissan shuts plant till March 10 due to 'insufficient inventory levels'

Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Read more stories