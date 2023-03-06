AVN 65.08 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.04%)
Pakistan

Pakistan has to give assurances on financing BOP deficit: IMF

  • External financing is one of the last in a string of prior actions the lender wants Islamabad to complete before it clears funding, IMF representative says
Reuters Published March 6, 2023
KARACHI: Pakistan will be required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the remaining period of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the lender’s resident representative said.

The external financing is one of the last in a string of prior actions the lender wants Islamabad to complete before it clears funding stalled since late last year, Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters in an e-mailed response on Monday.

Pakistan hopes to sign a staff-level agreement with the IMF after over a month of negotiations to settle policy framework issues aimed at curtailing the fiscal deficit ahead of the annual budget around June.

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Pakistan has completed almost all of the prior actions except for the external financing requirement the IMF wanted it to for clearing $1.1 billion in disbursements under the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019.

The programme ends in June.

“All IMF programme reviews require firm and credible assurances that there is sufficient financing to ensure that the borrowing member’s balance of payments is fully financed over the remainder of the programme.

“Pakistan is no exception,” IMF’s Ruiz said.

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said last week that the external financing assurance was not one of the IMF’s conditions for clearance of the funding.

He said Pakistan needed $5 billion external financing for the balance of payments deficit in the fiscal year ending June 30, adding the IMF believed it should be $7 billion.

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

The IMF representative also said that Pakistan was committed to align its official and informal foreign exchange market rates, days after the cash-strapped country’s currency plunged dramatically.

A permanent power surcharge on consumers was also among measures planned by Pakistani authorities to address energy sector debt, she said.

Moody’s downgrades Pakistan’s rating to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

