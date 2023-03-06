AVN 66.48 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.26%)
Spain’s inflation to be lower this year than in 2022

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 01:21pm
MADRID: Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday she expects inflation will be lower this year than in 2022 though there will be “a lot of volatility” each month.

Despite the volatility, inflation will be “at practically half the level of last year, at levels much lower than last year,” she said in an interview with RNE radio station.

ECB facing high core inflation in the near term, Lagarde says

The 12-month inflation rate in Spain fell in the second half of 2022 to 5.7% in December after peaking at 10.8% in July, though the rate then inched up and was at 6.1% in the period through February.

