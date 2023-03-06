AVN 66.48 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.26%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.37%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
MLCF 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.13%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.74%)
OGDC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.72%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.36 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (5.44%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.34%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 114.90 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.89%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.1 (0.9%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 283.7 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,711 Increased By 374 (0.9%)
KSE30 15,687 Increased By 103.3 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Monster’ Inoue to fight unbeaten American for world titles

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2023 12:58pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Naoya Inoue will fight for two world titles in his super-bantamweight debut when he takes on American Stephen Fulton in Yokohama in May, the boxer nicknamed “Monster” said Monday.

The unbeaten Inoue became the first undisputed world bantamweight champion in half a century when he beat England’s Paul Butler in December to add the WBO title to his WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

The 29-year-old, who has a 24-0 record with 21 knock-outs, vacated his titles in January to move up to the super-bantamweight division.

He intends to make an instant impact against WBC and WBO title-holder Fulton, who is unbeaten in 21 fights with eight knock-outs.

“All I can do is believe in myself,” Inoue told reporters at a press conference in Tokyo.

“When I have gone up a weight class in the past I have done very well in my first fight, so that is a big motivation for me.”

Inoue, who has won world titles in three different weight divisions, knocked out Butler in December to become the first undisputed bantamweight world champion since Panama’s Enrique Pinder in 1972.

The 28-year-old Fulton is one of two world champions in the super-bantamweight division – Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev holds the WBA and IBF belts.

Fulton’s last fight was a unanimous points decision win over Daniel Roman in June last year.

IBA says boycotted world championships must be 2024 Olympic qualifiers

He called Inoue “a great fighter” in a recorded video message but insisted he had “no concerns at all” about facing him in Japan.

“I like to challenge myself, I like the excitement, so why not take that type of opponent?” said Fulton.

“I feel like I have the style to beat anyone – I can adjust and do whatever to beat anybody.”

WBC Naoya Inoue Stephen Fulton Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Comments

1000 characters

‘Monster’ Inoue to fight unbeaten American for world titles

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX as KSE-100 up over 400 points

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Read more stories