AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

IBA says boycotted world championships must be 2024 Olympic qualifiers

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:13pm
Follow us

The International Olympic Committee’s qualifying process for boxing at next year’s Paris Games is unacceptable and must recognise world championships that some countries are boycotting, the governing IBA said on Monday.

The Russian-led International Boxing Association has been sidelined by the IOC from the Paris process due to governance and other issues after being stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Boxing is not on the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, pending reforms demanded by the IOC who warned in December that it might also have to consider cancelling the Paris programme.

Eight nations including major power the United States have so far said they will boycott this year’s women’s and men’s world championships in New Delhi and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, respectively.

The move comes after IBA decided last November to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete with national flags and anthems, despite the war in Ukraine and against IOC guidance.

The IBA announced on Monday what it called it’s own Olympic qualification system.

Britain to boycott women’s world championships in New Delhi

“To exclude world champions from the upcoming women’s and men’s world boxing championships… from qualifying for Paris 2024 is not acceptable and against the principles of sport and boxing,” it said.

The IBA said it would accept no qualification process for Paris 2024 other than the world championships and “a final last chance to qualify open event taking place in May 2024”.

A qualifying system approved by the IOC last September established direct qualification through regional multi-sport competitions – the Pan-American Games, European Games, Pacific Games, Asian Games and an African event to be confirmed.

Two world qualification tournaments are also planned for 2024.

The IBA has said athletes from boycotting nations can register directly for its championships and has offered to help fund them.

IBA International Olympic Committee IOC Boxing International Boxing Association

Comments

1000 characters

IBA says boycotted world championships must be 2024 Olympic qualifiers

President Alvi says elections in Punjab, KP on Apr 9, ECP calls emergency meeting

5th consecutive gain: rupee appreciates 0.36% against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $0.24bn in January: SBP

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

KSE-100 falls over 1% owing to economic uncertainty

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

China rejects US claim it may arm Russia

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Read more stories