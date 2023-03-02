Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to install solar systems in government buildings in Islamabad in the next seven weeks. While presiding over a progress review meeting on solarisation of government buildings across the country, the prime minister directed to complete the project within a specified period and warned that he would not tolerate any delay.

The meeting was informed that 496 in Islamabad, 340 in major cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, and 1,255 government buildings in other areas will be installed.

The meeting was told that the installation of solar panels in government buildings in Islamabad will be done on an emergency basis.

The meeting was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Ministers, Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant Jehanzeb Khan, and relevant senior officials.

