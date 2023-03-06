AVN 64.15 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.57%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.83%)
DGKC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
EPCL 48.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.11%)
NETSOL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.27%)
OGDC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.51%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
PPL 71.35 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (5.42%)
PRL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 113.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,755 Increased By 238 (1.64%)
KSE100 41,687 Increased By 350.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,707 Increased By 122.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

APP Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar said that the meeting of the Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Ministerial Council had agreed to have regular follow-up engagements during 2023 to ensure progress on all issues to achieve tangible results, whereas it was also agreed to convene the next TIFA Council Ministerial meeting in Islamabad in early 2024.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the minister said that the meeting reflected the mutual understanding and commitment of Pakistan and United States to pursue a broad-based agenda.

Expressing satisfaction over the high-level dialogues in various sectors including energy, and climate change, the minister said that the series of dialogues reflected that Pakistan was being seen as a sovereign trading partner of the United States.

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

“United States is an important country for us and we want our relations to further grow in all possible areas,” he added. Commerce Minister said that he had a fulsome and comprehensive dialogue with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) focusing on a wide spectrum of trade and investment, issues of mutual interest including agriculture, textiles, digital trade, enhancing market access, cooperation on good regulatory practices including intellectual property and labour rights, and women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

He said that the two sides discussed key issues including enhancing exports of Pakistani mangoes and dates to the US, increased market access for Pakistan’s textiles, increasing US investments in Pakistan’s agriculture sector especially in the development of hybrid, climate-resilient seeds and supporting Pakistan’s IT and tech industry.

Talking about the economic challenges being faced by the country, the minister said that Pakistan has taken tough decisions to revive IMF program.

The minister expressed the hope that with formal approval of revival of the program by IMF Board, the reserves would increase with inflow from friendly countries and international banks. He; however, stated that the revival of the program alone was not a panacea for all ills. “We need structural reforms. Our processes need to be changed,” he remarked.

Naveed Qamar further said that the revival of the dialogue would significantly boost confidence of the business community and would help in providing them with a conducive environment marked by stability and predictability.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy United States US Trade IMF climate change investments Syed Naveed Qamar US Pakistan TIFA talks TIFA Pak US trade ties Federal Minister for Commerce energy sectors IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 06, 2023 08:23am
The first country where people must get together to "agree" to "make progress" to resolve issues.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories