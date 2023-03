KARACHI: Senior actor Muhammed Qavi Khan passed away in Canada on Sunday at the age of 80, private news channel reported.

In a statement, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah confirmed the death of senior Pakistani actor, saying that the actor had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment in Canada.

Qavi Khan was honoured with Pride of Performance, Nigar Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

