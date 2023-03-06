AVN 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.31%)
BAFL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.46%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
MLCF 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
NETSOL 77.01 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.82%)
OGDC 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
PAEL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.10 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (5.05%)
PRL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2%)
TELE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (11.11%)
TPLP 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
TRG 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.89%)
UNITY 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 28.2 (0.69%)
BR30 14,751 Increased By 233.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 262.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,703 Increased By 119 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US envoy visits KP to improve relations

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: US Ambassador Donald Blome visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to deepen the United States’ partnership with the people of KP through initiatives related to economic growth, education, security, and cultural preservation.

To strengthen the US-Pakistan economic partnership in KP, the Ambassador and KP Planning and Development Secretary Shah Mahmood Khan inaugurated a new US-funded, $24 million, five-year project to strengthen and modernise the agriculture sector and small and medium enterprises during the his visit from Feb 28 to March 2 in KP, said in a press release issued US Consulate in Peshawar.

Ambassador Blome also met with business leaders at FF Steel to talk about trade and commerce in the province, as well as environmental practices in business.

To highlight educational activities, Ambassador Blome visited Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to inaugurate a new English Works program.

The United States is providing scholarships for 215 KP students to complete a six-month program in Mardan and Charsadda to improve their English language proficiency and other skills needed for professional success. Since 2019, the United States has provided more than $3 million to support English language education in KP, benefiting more than 3,500 students and teachers in this province.

Ambassador Blome also inaugurated a reconstructed higher secondary school in Akbarpura that was damaged in the devastating 2010 floods.

The United States invested $1.5 million to rebuild the school, which employs over 50 teachers and is educating more than 1,100 students. In addition, the Ambassador visited a government girls’ primary school where a U.S.-funded program increases school enrollment among Afghan refugee and Pakistani host community girls. This program is part of the US government’s nearly $60 million in assistance for refugees and their host communities in Pakistan in Fiscal Year 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan KP United States Economic growth Pak US relations US Ambassador Donald Blome

Comments

1000 characters

US envoy visits KP to improve relations

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories