Increase in BISP stipend from March, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Faisal Karim Kundi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation has stated that the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would get 25 per cent increase in quarterly installments from March 2023.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he said that 8.9 million people are being provided relief across the country through BISP and this increase would benefit them against the inflation. He acknowledged that relief is being provided keeping in view the current rate inflation. He said the new survey would register the people at Tehsil level.

Kundi continued that the present government came to power in difficult situation and making every effort to provide relief to the people. He further stated that the government is also providing subsidies on essential food items through USC to the beneficiaries of BISP.

Kundi added that survey has been launched in all districts across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK to identify and register those living below the poverty line. He also stated that PTI is complaining about the appointment of Chairman NAB, which has been made in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister.

About PTI resignations, he said that resignations of the members of PTI in the National Assembly (MNAs) were accepted following their repeated requests but later on they went to court. He added that Shah Mehmood Qureshi of PTI on the floor of the house stated that they want to resign from the National Assembly.

Kundi held PTI government responsible current economic situation in the country saying. He said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) always respected courts and wants to make Pakistan a country where everyone is equal before the law.

