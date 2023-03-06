Prices of kitchen items soar in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A considerable increase in prices of edible oil, ghee, pulses, chicken meat, black tea, spices and dry-milk, baby milk and other essential food items was witnessed in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

On a visit to the local market in the provincial capital here by this scribe, it was witnessed prices rose by Rs10 to 20 in cooking oil, ghee, pulses and other important kitchen items per kg/ litre. Price of sugar increased to Rs100 from Rs98 per kilo in the local market.

Buyers complained that shopkeepers have started charging self-imposed prices due to absence of any check and action by authorities concerned.

A substantial increase in prices of almost all brands of cooking oil and ghee was recorded in the wholesale and retail markets in Peshawar.

The price of black tea has further increased, reaching to Rs1700/kilo against the price of Rs1500/kilo in the previous week. Price of green tea, Kenya tea and other brands was also increased.

The survey noted further increase from Rs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre in price of dry-milk, packed milk and baby milk in open market.

It noticed that the prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg in the local market.

The survey observed prices of live chicken/ meat, and beef remained very high in the local market. A one-kilogramme boneless beef was available at 800 per kg, and with bones at Rs700/kg.

However, the prices of farm eggs dropped at Rs260 per dozen from Rs300 per dozen.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/ food grains touched a new peak in the local market.

A good quality rice (sela) price has increased at Rs330/kg from Rs320/kg, while low –quality rice was available at Rs 290-300 against price of 260-280/- per kg last week, while broken (tota) rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg.

Similarly, price of dal mash increased at Rs420/kg from Rs400/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 from to Rs280/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg from Rs260/kg, dal chilka (green) from Rs220/kg to Rs240/kg, moonge from Rs230/kg to Rs240/kg, dhoti dal from Rs24/kg to Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya from Rs220/kg to Rs240/kg, gram flour (baisen) from Rs260/kg to Rs280/kg, red beans from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa from Rs350/kg to Rs38o /kg, and small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey noted.

The flour prices; however, were dropped in the local market. A sac weighting 80-kg of flour was available at Rs11,000 against the price of Rs13500/ in the previous week.

However, price of a 20-kg fine flour bag remained on higher side as it was available at Rs2400-2500 from Rs2300/- while red-coloured flour was being sold at Rs2000-2100/- per 20 kg bag. Flour is being sold at Rs120-130 per kilo in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables are high in the local market as onion is being sold at Rs250/kg, while ginger is available at Rs420/kg and garlic at Rs400/kg.

However, the price of tomato is reasonable as it is available at Rs50-60 per kg in market.

Cucumber was being sold at Rs40/- per kilo, while green chilli was available at Rs 150-180/- per kilo whereas a one-kilogramme lemon priced at Rs 120-150/- and a bundle of radish was available at Rs 100-120.

According to the survey, Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-coloured apple was available at Rs200/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, orange at Rs150-200 per dozen, fruiter at Rs100-120 per dozen, Kinnow at Rs150-200 per dozen, and banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

