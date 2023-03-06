AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
BAFL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.46%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 29.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 76.97 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.76%)
OGDC 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
PAEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.10 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (5.05%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.03%)
TELE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (11.11%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.89%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 28.2 (0.69%)
BR30 14,743 Increased By 226 (1.56%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 262.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,703 Increased By 119 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-US CTD starts today

Press Release Published 06 Mar, 2023 08:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States will hold a Counter Terrorism Dialogue on 6-7 March 2023 in Islamabad. Syed Haider Shah, Additional Secretary (UN&ED) will lead Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

The dialogue is aimed at discussing common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism.

The two-day dialogue will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan United States Pak US relations Counter Terrorism Dialogue

Comments

1000 characters

Pak-US CTD starts today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories