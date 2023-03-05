AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to Qatar today (Sunday) to participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Foreign Office said.

On invitation of the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Minister Shehbaz will travel to Doha on 5-6 March 2023 to participate in the 5th UN moot on LDCs. The Conference, being held from 5-9 March 2023, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

At the Conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

In Doha, according to the Foreign Office statement, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the Conference.

“Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide,” it stated.

During 2022, it added that in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus, and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

It added that the Prime Minister’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.

“Pakistan supports reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” it added.

