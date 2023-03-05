AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Pakistan

Govt committed to extending all-out support to facilitate Hajjis: Dar

APP Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed a firm commitment to extend maximum support and cooperation for facilitating the Hajjis to make the religious event successful.

The minister chaired a meeting on Hajj Policy-2023 as Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary of Finance and senior officers from Finance and Religious Affairs ministries were among the attendees. The meeting was apprised of the Hajj-2023 policy. It was informed that more than 179,000 Pakistanis were expected to perform Hajj this year.

Minister for Religious Affairs informed the finance minister about certain issues related to foreign exchange and sought his support.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated that “Hajj is a sacred religious obligation to be performed by every Muslim and we have to contribute our part for the blessings of Almighty Allah”.

The minister committed to extending maximum support and cooperation in facilitating the Hajjis to make the religious event successful. Minister for Religious Affairs thanked the finance minister for cooperation and support.

