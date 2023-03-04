AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Oxygen plant blast kills five in Bangladesh

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2023 08:05pm
CHITTAGONG: At least five people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion at an oxygen plant outside Bangladesh’s port city of Chittagong on Saturday, officials said.

The blast rocked the oxygen unit of the Sheema steel re-rolling mill in the industrial town of Sitakunda at around 4:30 pm (1030 GMT), trapping “many workers” inside the plant, local police chief Tofael Ahmed said.

“The fire brigade has doused the fire and they rescued the people from the plant,” he added.

District administrator Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told AFP at least five people were killed in the explosion and another 25 people were injured.

Witness Muslim Uddin said the explosion was “so loud and devastating” that it shook all residential houses in the area.

“Glass in many houses was shattered. The entire area went dark,” he told AFP.

The government has ordered a probe into the explosion.

Industrial explosions and fires are common in Bangladesh where safety enforcement by the factory authorities is poor.

In June last year, a fire and subsequent explosions at a container depot in the same industrial town left more than 50 people dead.

