Japan pledges financial support to help ASEAN decarbonise

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2023 10:24am
TOKYO: Japan pledged financial and technological support on Saturday to help ASEAN countries accelerate their efforts to decarbonise their economies and combat climate change.

Energy-poor Japan hopes to become the world’s leading hydrogen economy to reduce dependence on traditional polluting fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

As the chair of the Group of Seven nations (G7) this year, Japan will hold a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo on April 15-16, ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, to promote what it calls realistic energy transition.

“Japan will take a lead in providing generous support in finance, technology and personal resources to help Asia’s decarbonisation,” Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told the first ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC).

The AZEC was proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year with the aim of sharing the philosophy of promoting decarbonisation in Asian nations and cooperating to push forward energy transition.

ASEAN ministers urge Myanmar junta to implement agreed peace plan

At the meeting, attended by several ASEAN members and Australia, Nishimura said the push for collaboration will include renewable power, natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia among other areas, Nishimura said.

AZEC called in a joint statement for “financial support” by the group of investments into decarbonisation infrastructure and creation of clean energy supply chains.

Neither the statement nor Nishimura provided a potential amount of the spending.

“As many countries have expressed wishes for support from Japan, we would like to take a strong leadership in supporting them in technology, finance, including investment from private sector, and human resource development,” Nishimura told a briefing.

The AZEC members - Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - could consider creating a master plan for hydrogen and ammonia in Asia as a next step, he added.

Japan will stress the importance of investment in gas, liquefied natural gas as well as hydrogen and ammonia during its presidency of the G7 this year but would keep it clean to meet 2050 carbon neutral goal, a source said this week.

