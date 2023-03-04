AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reportedly invited Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian to discuss tariff of additional 100MW electricity, to be supplied to Gwadar, as Iran has sought revision in existing agreement for upward revision in tariff, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, the matter of supply of 100MW additional electricity from Iran to Makran Division, Pakistan through 132 kV Polan-Gabd/Gwadar power transmission line is under discussion.

The project was suspended due to difficulties for quite some time and the two sides achieved success in June 2022 by agreeing to and signing amendments in the existing agreements to operationalise the first phase of project by construction of 29km transmission line till Jiwani which will help overcome electricity shortages in the area.

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project

The sources said the project is ready for inauguration as the transmission line has been constructed on Pakistan side and installation of necessary equipment by Iran side on the border has also been completed. The two sides are negotiating for finalizing tariffs for additional electricity to be supplied.

Recently, an Iranian delegation of M/s Tavanir, visited 132 KV Jiwani Grid Station with QESCO for technical review of the project. The delegation curtailed its visit schedule due to PIA flight cancellation and proposed meeting with CPPA-G in Tehran. Inter-connectivity with National Grid is expected this month.

“Iran wants to conclude new amendment number -9 to the existing electrical energy sales contract of November 6, 2002 with an aim to revise the electricity tariff,” sources added.

Presently, Pakistan is importing 74 MW of electricity from Iran for bordering areas of Balochistan, whose per unit cost is around Rs 25 per unit.

According to sources, Iranian side has proposed to revise the formula under which existing electricity is being purchased. To this end, Government of Pakistan is of the view that: (i) the current formula for electricity being supplied is applicable till December 2024.

Government of Iran may consider the same formula for additional electricity till that period and, in the meanwhile, both sides can negotiate and agree on the new pricing formula. Or, (ii) if it is imperative to revise the pricing formula for additional electricity at this point in time (e.g. to address the volatility of oil prices etc.), the same may be done, however, the prices may be capped to an upper limit of 10 Cents/kwh.

As per existing formula, the electricity is being sold to Pakistan within a range of6.10 - 9.5 Cents, kWh. Moreover, the current basket price of Pakistan electricity pool is in the range of less 10 Cents/ kWh.

According to sources, Minister for Power, has requested Iranian Energy Minister for his personal indulgence for favourable consideration of Pakistan’s proposals for earlier finalization of tariffs and operationalisation of the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Iran electricity National Grid Gwadar electricity tariffs Electricity Supply power supply to Gwadar Iran Gwadar power transmission project Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian

Comments

1000 characters

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories