PML-N’s general council to elect party president on 10th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general council meeting has been convened on March 10 in Islamabad to elect its party president.

Party sources said that the meeting will take place at Convention Centre to be addressed by party president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz and other senior party members. They said that the meeting will be by general council members, provincial presidents and senior party leaders.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently given a deadline to the PML-N to conduct intra-party elections till March 14.

