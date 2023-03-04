Nooriabad Power Cos reference: No verdict on acquittal pleas of CM Murad, others

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, did not announce its judgment on the acquittal pleas of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others in the Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) reference as the judge was on leave.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case without proceedings as Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave till April 6.

At the start of the hearing, Shah’s counsel filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court which the court approved.

The NAB in 2020 filed a corruption reference against Murad Ali Shah and 16 other accused, Omni group’s Anwar Majeed, Khursheed Anwar Jamali, and others for corruption and money laundering through Sindh Nooriabd Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) by establishing two power plants at Nooriabad, Sindh.

