AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Policy measures sought to control ‘crisis’ of obesity

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2023 07:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of ‘World Obesity Day’ on Friday, health experts and advocates in Pakistan have raised alarm bells on the growing crisis of obesity in the country and called upon the government to take immediate policy measures to mitigate the situation.

They stated this during a meeting at Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH).

Dr Abdul Basit, Secretary General of the Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) said that Pakistan is facing a growing obesity crisis that is affecting the health and well-being of its citizens. He said that one significant factor contributing to the obesity epidemic in Pakistan is the consumption of sugary drinks. Studies have shown that high consumption of sugary drinks is linked to weight gain and obesity, especially in children.

Dr Basit pointed out the growing concern in international health bodies and said that Andrew Boulton (President) and Akhtar Hussain (President-Elect) from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) wrote a letter few months ago to the governments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including Pakistan, to take immediate policy steps to reduce consumption of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) and decrease the crippling burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes on national health systems.

Sanaullah Ghumman, secretary general of PANAH lamented the situation and said that contrary to these risks, sugary drinks are readily available everywhere in Pakistan and heavily marketed, often targeted towards children. These drinks are high in calories, low in nutritional value, and can lead to an energy imbalance that contributes to weight gain, he said.

Munawar Hussain, advisor to the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) stressed the importance of fiscal policy measures and demanded that the government should increase taxes on sugary drinks to slow down the impending obesity crisis. He said that sugary drink taxes are a triple-win, as they are cost-effective policy options that can improve population health, increase government revenue, and reduce health care and environmental costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

healthcare health experts PANAH World Obesity Day crisis of obesity

Comments

1000 characters

Policy measures sought to control ‘crisis’ of obesity

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories