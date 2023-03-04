Feb cement despatches decline 7.10pc to 4.348m tons YoY

LAHORE: Cement despatches declined by 7.10 percent in Feb 2023 as total despatches remained at 4.040 million tons against 4.348 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of February 2023 were 3.590 million tons compared to 3.943 million tons in February 2022, showing a decline of 8.96%. Exports despatches increased by 10.96% as the volumes increased from 405,489 tons in February 2022 to 449,940 tons in February 2023.

In February 2023, North based cement mills despatched 3.014 million tons cement showing a decline of 7.42% against 3.255 million tons despatches in February 2022. South based mills despatched 1.025 million tons cement during February 2023 that was 6.13% less compared to the despatches of 1.093 million tons during February 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.949 million tons cement in domestic markets in February 2023 showing a decline of 8.26% against 3.215 million tons despatches in February 2022. South based mills despatched 640,645 tons cement in local markets during February 2023 that was 12.04% less compared to the despatches of 728,302 during February 2022.

Exports from North based mills increased by 58.22% as the quantities increased from 40,902 tons in February 2022 to 64,717 tons in February 2023. Exports from South also increased by 5.66% to 385,223 tons in February 2023; from 364,587 tons during the same month last year.

During the first eight months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 29.81 million tons that is 16.65% lower than 35.763 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 27.207 million tons against 31.416 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 13.39%. Export despatches were also 40.15% less as the volumes reduced to 2.602 million tons during the first eight months of current fiscal year compared to 4.348 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 22.327 million tons cement domestically during the first eight months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 14.42% than cement despatches of 26.089 million tons during July 2021 ~ February 2022. Exports from North increased by 13.21% percent to 678,006 tons during July 2022-February 2023 compared with 598,897 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 13.80% to 23.005 million tons during first eight months of current financial year from 26.688 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July 2022-February 2023 were 4.880 million tons showing reduction of 8.38% over 5.327 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South declined by 48.67% to 1.924 million tons during July 2022-February 2023 compared with 3.749 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills reduced by 25.03% to 6.804 million tons during first eight months of current financial year from 9.076 million tons during same period of last financial year.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association emphasized that the economic situation in the country is becoming more and more complicated with each passing day. “We are facing serious operational problems. We need timely supply of spare parts and consumable items to ensure stable operation of our plants and we urge the government to come-up with practically applicable and industry friendly policies in order to enable the industry to come out of this difficult situation,” said the spokesman of the Association.

