Mar 04, 2023
Opinion

Arrival of election season?

Tehmina Mirza Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
President Arif Alvi has announced April 30 as the date of elections in the most populous and politically important province of Punjab. Prior to this announcement by President’s House, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said that it was fully prepared to fulfil its constitutional and legal duty “once the date for elections was selected by the President”.

The electoral body has also been quoted as saying that the governor of KPK has been urged to announce a date of elections in the province as it is still waiting for a response from the governor’s house.

This development has clearly indicated the arrival of the election season in at least two provinces of the country.

It is about time the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government at the centre and the governments in Sindh and Balochistan took decisions that could ultimately lead to holding of general elections across the country, not only in two provinces, for the greater good of the country.

The challenge of growing political polarization and uncertainly can only be overcome through countrywide elections. Let the government that comes into existence as a result of the general election take all the decisions that are critical to protecting and preserving country’s and its people’s interests.

Tehmina Mirza (Islamabad)

Arif Alvi PDM ECP general election governor of KPK

