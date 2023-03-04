AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APNS Annual General Council Meeting on 20th

KARACHI: The Annual General Council Meeting of the APNS will be held on March 20, 2023 at Karachi. The Executive...
Press Release Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Annual General Council Meeting of the APNS will be held on March 20, 2023 at Karachi.

The Executive Committee of the APNS at its meeting held on March 02, 2023 at Karachi adopted the Annual Report for the year 2022-23 as well as the Annual Accounts for the year 2022.

The Executive Committee appreciated the Secretariat’s efforts in recovering current and old dues. The members of the Executive Committee considered the state of print media freedom of press in the country.

Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Secretary Information, Sindh attended the meeting of the Executive Committee on special invitation by the President. The members apprised him on the problems faced by member publications based in Sindh.

The Secretary acknowledged the issue of non-payment of non-budgeted dues for previous years as well as delayed payments of budgeted dues and assured that the Sindh Information Department intends to sort out the issues and have requested the provincial government to allocate a certain amount in the budget to streamline the payment system.

He reiterated that a tri-partite reconciliation to verify the old outstanding as well as budgeted and non-budgeted dues will be completed in 15 days.

The Executive Committee expressed its concern over the delay in payments by the Federal as well as Sindh, Punjab and KP provincial governments. The members emphasized that publications are going through acute financial hardships because of non-payment of these dues.

The Secretary General, Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani informed them of ongoing discussions with the Federal and provincial governments and commitments made by both governments to work with the APNS to expedite the recovery of dues. The Secretary General informed the Executive Committee members that she is exerting all efforts to ensure recovery of dues as soon as possible.

The following attended the meeting: Sarmad Ali, President, Shahab Zuberi, Vice President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, Mohsin Bilal, Joint Secretary, Bilal Farooqui (Daily Aghaz), Najamuddin Sheikh (Daily Deyanat), Muhammad Younus Mehar (Daily Halchal), Kazi Mustafa (Daily Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (Daily Jasarat), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Mirza Zafar Javaid (Daily Kawish), Muhammad Manzoor Rana (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi (Monthly Naey Ufaq), Ms Zahida Abbasi (Daily Nau Sijj), Salman Qureshi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Mubasher Mir (D/Pakistan, Lahore), Faisal Zahid Malik (Daily Pakistan Observer), and Muhammad Saleem (Daily Sindh Sujaag). Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto (Daily Awami Parchar) attend the meeting as special observer.

The following attended the meeting on Zoom: Jamil Athar, Sr Vice President, Muhammad Awais Khushnood, Finance Secretary, Mumtaz A Tahir (Daily Aftab), Waseem Ahmed (Daily Awam, Quetta), Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Monthly Centre Line), Fauzia Shaheen (Monthly Dastak), Muhammad Waqaruddin (Daily Dunya), Bilal Mahmood (Weekly Family), Imtinan Shahid (Daily Khabrain), Rukhsana Saulat Saleemi (Weekly Nikhar) and Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi (Monthly Roohani Digest).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

APNS Nadeem ur Rehman Memon Sindh Information Department Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani

Comments

1000 characters

APNS Annual General Council Meeting on 20th

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories