AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Jail bharo’ movement: LHC asks Punjab govt to release leaders, workers of PTI

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab caretaker government to release the leaders and the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who had volunteered their arrests for ‘jail bharo tehreek’ of their party, if they were not required in any criminal case.

The court also issued notices to the respondents including the government and the police for submission of replies by March 7 in petition of PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry sought release of all leaders, workers of the party.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that hundreds of political workers and leaders were detained by the government and shifted to undisclosed places.

The court asked the counsel what was illegal in the arrests and the detention of the PTI leaders/workers. The court further asked the counsel, “How this petition is maintainable as the party itself launched the jail bharo tehreek”.

The counsel said all the arrested persons were political prisoners and rules were clear in this regard. He said the sole purpose of the movement was to coerce the caretaker government to announce election date as per the Constitution. He said the party had called off its ‘jail bharo tehreek’ since the Supreme Court ordered the election commission to hold the general election in Punjab and KP provinces within 90 days.

A law officer stated that all the persons had been arrested under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960; therefore, they could not be released.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry Lahore High Court PTI jail bharo workers of PTI

Comments

1000 characters

‘Jail bharo’ movement: LHC asks Punjab govt to release leaders, workers of PTI

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories