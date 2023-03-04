AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Peace moot calls for promoting peace, tolerance

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: Speakers at a “Peace Moot” here on Friday called for promoting peace and tolerance in the society.

The moot was held under the auspices of the Auqaf Department at historical Badshahi Mosque. Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, the caretaker minister for Auqaf and religious affairs was the chief guest. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Director General Asif Ali Farrukh, Chairman Central Roeyat-e Hilal Committee and Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Kabeer Azad, Maulana Asif Qasmi and other scholars also spoke on the occasion.

Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said in his keynote address that there is a need to promote peace in the society and Ulema and Mashaikh have an important role in this. “The holy month of Ramazan is approaching, so it is necessary to raise the voice of peace from the Mihrab and Mimber,” stressed the minister. He further said that the goals of peace can be achieved by following the philosophy of inter-faith harmony.

Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that the Auqaf Department will continue to play its role in promoting social peace. “Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also given special instructions for taking steps to promote peace and tolerance in the society,” he said.

Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari said in his address that the Pegham-e-Amn Conference will send a positive message to every class. “The Auqaf Department has always provided a platform for promoting harmony and national unity,” said Bukhari.

Chairman Central Roeyat-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Abdul Kabeer Azad, said that Ulema and Mashaikh emphasized the need to promote peace and stability at every opportunity. “Pakistan will be made a centre of harmony and tolerance in every respect,” he pledged.

