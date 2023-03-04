AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Nestlé Pakistan wins 2nd prize at ‘Living Global Compact Best Practice’

Press Release Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan won the second prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2022, announced by local chapter of United Nations’ Global Compact (UNGC) Network, for its commitment towards Sustainable Development Goals and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

“Winning this award is a testament to Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to UN SDGs. As a signatory to the UNGC ethical business principles, we are committed to be a force for good to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability,” said Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, and hence CSV is embedded in our business model across our value chain,” he added.

Congratulating Nestlé Pakistan on winning the award, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan, said, “Nestlé’s efforts are aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan. I congratulate Nestlé for promoting best practices in sustainability and aligning them with UN SDGs.”

