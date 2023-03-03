AVN 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.19%)
BAFL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.13%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.36%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.26%)
DGKC 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.47%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
HUBC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
NETSOL 73.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.46%)
OGDC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (5.85%)
PAEL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (6.01%)
PRL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.1%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.74%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.23%)
TELE 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.55%)
TPLP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.77%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.96%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 54.3 (1.35%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 379.3 (2.7%)
KSE100 41,169 Increased By 498 (1.22%)
KSE30 15,508 Increased By 194.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia must be punished for Ukraine war: US, Quad allies say

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 01:54pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia said in a statement on Friday following a meeting in New Delhi.

The so-called Quad group also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was “inadmissible”. Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty and threatened to resume nuclear tests.

“If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it’s doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too,” Blinken told a forum in India.

Blinken met with counterparts from the Quad group on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi, where ministers had traded blame over the conflict.

A day earlier in New Delhi, Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since the conflict in Ukraine began just over a year ago.

During the brief encounter, Blinken urged Moscow to end the war and reverse its suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, a senior US official said.

The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken spoke for less than 10 minutes and did not engage in any negotiations, Russian news agencies reported.

At the G20, the United States and its allies called on member countries to keep pressuring Russia to end the conflict, but the G20 was unable to agree a joint statement on the war due to opposition from Russia, which calls its actions a “special military operation”, and China.

G20 no longer an economic forum: EU’s Borrell

On Friday, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell urged the global community to work together.

“Everybody who is abstaining in several different regions, they have to understand that we are facing something that breaks the possibility of having a world consensus,” he said.

In their statement, the Quad ministers also took a barely disguised swipe at China by denouncing actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea, and the “militarisation” of disputed territories in the area. China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique “targeting other countries”.

The group’s title is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, focused on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

India China Japan australia President Vladimir Putin US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Russia-Ukraine war European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Quad group

Comments

1000 characters

Russia must be punished for Ukraine war: US, Quad allies say

Pension, subsidies & cut in SOEs’ losses: ‘Structural reforms’ being introduced thru budget: Dar

KSE-100 index up nearly 1% amid hope of IMF programme revival

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

China’s Xi to secure third term as president, brush off crises

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Read more stories