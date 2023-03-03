AVN 62.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.87%)
BAFL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.8%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.11%)
FCCL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
HUBC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
MLCF 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.42%)
OGDC 86.89 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (5.83%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
PPL 66.90 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (5.85%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.95%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.51%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.37%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,070 Increased By 44.5 (1.1%)
BR30 14,381 Increased By 349.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 41,105 Increased By 434.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,479 Increased By 166 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Young soars to Puerto Rico Open lead

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2023 11:41am
Follow us

MIAMI: Carson Young flew to the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open lead with three eagles in a nine-under par 63 at Rio Grande on Thursday.

The tour rookie, who has made just three cuts in a dozen starts, had a three-shot lead over fellow Americans Akshay Bhatia and Max McGreevy in the tournament being played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida.

“I drove it pretty well and I made a lot of putts, especially early,” Young said. “To get four- or five-under through four or five holes was nice, especially in this wind. Couldn’t ask for a better round today so I’m pleased with that.

Young, who shared the first-round lead in the Honda Classic last week before finishing tied for 29th, had two eagles on the front nine and added another at the 15th – where he drilled a three-wood to about 10 feet.

“I had about 255 (yards), straight into the wind, trees in front of me,” Young said. “The wind was so strong I decided to just hit this high, draw three-wood over the trees and I flushed it.”

McIlroy hails PGA Tour’s new-look plan as ‘compelling product’

Young added four birdies and a bogey, and said he was happy to be playing a course where he made his tour debut two years ago. In his other 12 starts this season he was playing courses for the first time.

“At least I’ve seen this course, whereas the West Coast swing, it was a bunch of courses that I’ve never seen and a bunch of practice rounds,” he said.

PGA Tour veterans Bill Haas and Scott Piercy were among those at 67, while former PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner was among a group on 68.

Florida US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Carson Young

Comments

1000 characters

Young soars to Puerto Rico Open lead

Intra-day update: rupee posts substantial recovery against US dollar

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Read more stories